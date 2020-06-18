Tamil Nadu

4 CMO staff test positive for COVID-19

40 people tested after official’s death

Four staff members who frequent the Chief Minister’s Camp Office and his chamber in the Secretariat have tested positive for COVID-19.

Soon after the death of a senior private secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, all those frequenting the premises were tested for COVID-19, said sources. “Four of them have tested positive,” a senior official confirmed to The Hindu. About 40 people were tested. Another source said that the four persons had been advised home quarantine and they would go for further testing in the next few days. “None of them have any symptoms yet,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 12:59:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/4-cmo-staff-test-positive-for-covid-19/article31864285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY