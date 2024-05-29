ADVERTISEMENT

3DEXPERIENCE platform boosts drone innovation at Dhaksha Unmanned Systems  

Published - May 29, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Praveen Mysore, Technical Director, Dassault Systemes India, Tarik Chaib, CTO, CATIA Dassault Systemes, and Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Daksha Unmanned Systems address the press meet in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Chennai headquartered Dhaksha Drones on Wednesday said that it has adopted Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the development of next-generation autonomous and semi-autonomous drones.

Dhaksha is leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, including its SIMULIA software applications, to design and develop a comprehensive range of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) solutions for agriculture, defence, surveillance, and delivery applications. The platform fosters collaboration through efficient design workflows, revision management, and real-time access to the latest design data.

The integration of modelling and simulation is a powerful tool that can significantly reduce the time and cost associated with physical prototyping. It allows engineers to experience every aspect of their designs virtually, enabling concurrent performance checks and refinements, which ultimately lead to better and more efficient product development.

“The platform has streamlined our design processes, enabling us to develop innovative and efficient drones at an accelerated pace,” said Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.

