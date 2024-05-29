GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

3DEXPERIENCE platform boosts drone innovation at Dhaksha Unmanned Systems  

Published - May 29, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Praveen Mysore, Technical Director, Dassault Systemes India, Tarik Chaib, CTO, CATIA Dassault Systemes, and Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Daksha Unmanned Systems address the press meet in Chennai on Wednesday.

Praveen Mysore, Technical Director, Dassault Systemes India, Tarik Chaib, CTO, CATIA Dassault Systemes, and Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Daksha Unmanned Systems address the press meet in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Chennai headquartered Dhaksha Drones on Wednesday said that it has adopted Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the development of next-generation autonomous and semi-autonomous drones.

Dhaksha is leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, including its SIMULIA software applications, to design and develop a comprehensive range of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) solutions for agriculture, defence, surveillance, and delivery applications. The platform fosters collaboration through efficient design workflows, revision management, and real-time access to the latest design data.

The integration of modelling and simulation is a powerful tool that can significantly reduce the time and cost associated with physical prototyping. It allows engineers to experience every aspect of their designs virtually, enabling concurrent performance checks and refinements, which ultimately lead to better and more efficient product development.

“The platform has streamlined our design processes, enabling us to develop innovative and efficient drones at an accelerated pace,” said Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.