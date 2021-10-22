3D printing lab launched at VIT Chennai

CHENNAI

22 October 2021 23:23 IST

A 3D printing lab was inaugurated at VIT Chennai by Chancellor G. Viswanathan on Friday.

A press release said the lab, equipped with high-end 3D machines including Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP) and co-extrusion-based composite printing, would help students meet all academic requirements.

Sankar Viswanathan, Vice-President, and Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, attended the function.

