₹3.99 crore seizure case | Madras High Court restrains CB-CID from “disturbing” BJP leader Kesava Vinayagan

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) from “disturbing” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising secretary Kesava Vinayagan in connection with a case booked pursuant to the seizure of ₹3.99 crore from three train passengers bound to Tirunelveli from Tambaram railway station in Chennai on April 6.

Justice G. Jayachandran made it clear that the investigating officer in the case could summon the BJP leader, in future, only if the materials collected during the course of investigaiton warrants so. Even such a course of action could be adopted only with the permission of the High Court, he said. The judge, however, refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

The judge recorded the submission of the petitioner’s counsel R.C. Paul Kanagaraj that his client had already appeared before the investigating officer on Tuesday in compliance with the previous summon and given a statement. Yet, another summon was issued on Wednesday asking him to submit his mobile phone as well as SIM cards, the counsel said and complained of violation of right to privacy.

In reply, a government counsel told the judge that the three train passengers were close associates of BJP’s Tiruneveli Lok Sabha seat candidate Nainar S. Nagendran and hence the money was suspected to be used for election purposes. He also said that one of the three passengers had reportedly spoken to Mr. Vinayagan on a WhatsApp call and shared the picture of a ₹10 note.

Mr. Kanagaraj said if the police were interested in knowing the location of his client when the call was made or interested in ascertaining the details regarding his call log, they could very well obtain the information from the mobile network companies. The mobile phone of a political personality would contain several personal details. Therefore, it could not be shared with the police just for the asking, he added.

Concurring with his submissions, the judge said: “This court on perusing the summon dated June 5, 2024, a day after the petitioner participated in the inquiry, finds that it is an attempt to conduct a roving inquiry of a public figure to collect details which may be of personal in nature. A roving inquiry, under the guise of investigaiton, cannot be permitted.”

