₹3.99 crore seizure | BJP’s Kesava Vinayagan moves Madras High Court to get FIR quashed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising secretary Kesava Vinayagan has moved the Madras High Court with a plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department pursuant to the seizure of ₹3.99 crore from three train passengers bound to Tiruneveli from Tambaram in Chennai on April 6.

His plea is expected to be listed before the summer vacation bench of Justice C. Saravanan on Wednesday. The petitioner stated that an election flying squad had seized the money from the train passengers who were suspected to be employees of a hotel owned by the party’s Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency candidate Nainar S. Nagendran

Initially, the Tambaram police had registered a FIR before the investigation was transferred to the CB-CID. The police appeared to have recorded the statements of various persons with regard to the seizure and ended up issuing a summon to the petitioner too. The petitioner said that he had sought time till June 4 due to his preoccuption with election work.

In the meantime, the petitioner had approached the court to get the FIR quashed with respect to him alone on the ground that the summon had been issued due to political vendetta and only to degrade him. Alleging that the investigation was biased, he said, an attempt was being made to link the seizure with the BJP though the party was blemishless and a known crusader of corruption.

