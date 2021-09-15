390 vulnerable booths found in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI

A critical and vulnerability mapping of the polling booths in Kallakurichi district ahead of the upcoming rural local body elections on October 6 and 9 has identified 390 of the 1,889 polling booths in the district as vulnerable. The mapping, carried out by the police also marked the vulnerable booths in 180 locations across the district, according to Collector P.N. Sridhar.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate, he said that in addition to web cameras and polling personnel, micro-observers would be deployed in all these booths to monitor the polling process.

As per the State Election Commission’s guidelines, 15 flying squads had been constituted to check poll code violations. Each team will be headed by an official in the rank of Executive Magistrate and comprise of a videographer and police personnel.

An round-the-clock election control room has also been set up. People can call the toll-free number 1800 425 8510 to report poll code violation.

As per the voter list, 9,61,914 voters will be exercising their franchise. Men voters account for 4,83,841, women 4,77,887 and 186 others.

Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque was present.