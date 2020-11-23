Tamil Nadu

39 test positive in Vellore, tally at 19,062

Handling with care: Health worker collecting the samples for COVID-19 testing in Vellore.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,062 with a total of 39 new cases reported on November 22.

While 18,506 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 229. The district’s toll is 327.

In Ranipet district, nine cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,489.

In Tirupathur district, three persons tested positive on Sunday, taking the total to 7,146.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 16 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,466. Out of this, 18,027 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 168.

