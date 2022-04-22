39 test positive in State

21 fresh cases reported in Chennai; sharp increase in vaccination

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 39 fresh COVID-19 infections, a marginal increase from the 31 cases reported the day before. The total number of cases reported in Chennai stood at 21, including 12 on IIT Madras campus.

Chengalpattu reported six cases, Thanjavur and Vellore reported two each, and Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvarur reported one case each. Two passengers who arrived by flight from Singapore and Maharashtra also tested positive.

Twenty six persons recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday. The State had 256 cases, with Chennai accounting for 128 of them. With no deaths reported on Thursday, the toll remained at 38,025. The total number of infections reported in the State so far stood at 34,53,390, of which 34,15,109 have recovered.

The number of persons tested for COVID-19 went up to 18,816 on Thursday from 16,575 reported the day before.

The number of vaccination doses administered in the State went up significantly from 57,780 on Wednesday to 1,17,713 doses on Thursday.