39 Standards Clubs inaugurated at Anna University

April 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

They have been formed to provide learning opportunities in standardisation to students

The Hindu Bureau

The clubs were launched at a conclave organised by the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and the Bureau of Indian Standards. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Thirty-nine Standards Clubs of departments under Anna University were inaugurated on Friday at a conclave organised by the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A press release said such clubs had been formed to provide learning opportunities in standardisation to students. R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, Vikram Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary and Director, Anna Administrative Staff College, and G. Bhavani, Director, BIS, Chennai branch office, participated.

