GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

39 Standards Clubs inaugurated at Anna University

They have been formed to provide learning opportunities in standardisation to students

April 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The clubs were launched at a conclave organised by the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The clubs were launched at a conclave organised by the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and the Bureau of Indian Standards. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Thirty-nine Standards Clubs of departments under Anna University were inaugurated on Friday at a conclave organised by the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A press release said such clubs had been formed to provide learning opportunities in standardisation to students. R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, Vikram Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary and Director, Anna Administrative Staff College, and G. Bhavani, Director, BIS, Chennai branch office, participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.