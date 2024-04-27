39 Standards Clubs inaugurated at Anna University

April 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thirty-nine Standards Clubs of departments under Anna University were inaugurated on Friday at a conclave organised by the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A press release said such clubs had been formed to provide learning opportunities in standardisation to students. R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, Vikram Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary and Director, Anna Administrative Staff College, and G. Bhavani, Director, BIS, Chennai branch office, participated.