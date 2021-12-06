Tamil Nadu

39-sovereign jewellery stolen from devotee

Police are on the lookout for a person who has stolen ₹ 14 lakh-worth gold ornaments from a devotee when he was offering prayers at Subramaniaswami Temple here on Monday.

The police said Ganesan, 76, of Periyar Nagar in Karaikudi and his family had come to the temple to offer special prayers. When they were offering prayers, Mr. Ganesan found that someone had stolen 39 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹40,000 from his bag after cutting it with a sharp object.

Based on the complaint preferred by Mr. Ganesan, Tiruchendur Temple police have registered a case. The police have collected the CCTV footages to identify thief.


