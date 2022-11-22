39 new cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

November 22, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 39 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, pushing up the tally of those undergoing treatment to 419.

As many as 35,93,943 people have tested positive for the infection in the State so far.

Five new cases were reported in Chennai, while 14 people recovered from the infection. Currently, 56 people are undergoing treatment in the district.

With 69 people recovering from the infection across the State, the total number of recoveries rose to 35,55,475. No casualties were recorded, and the toll remained at 38,049.

