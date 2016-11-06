39 candidates contesting from Aravakurichi, 14 from Thanjavur

Thirty-nine candidates are in the fray in Aravakurichi constituency, elections for which are scheduled to be held on November 19.

Seven candidates, including R. Balraj of Kongu Desiya Makkal Marumalarchi Katchi and and six Independents , withdrew their nomination on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Saturday.

A total of 59 candidates had filed nominations for the Aravakurichi constituency. Of them, 13 nominations were rejected and seven candidates withdrew their nomination.

V. Senthil Balaji (AIADMK), K.C. Pallani Shamy (DMK), M. Muthu (DMDK), S. Prabhu (BJP) and M. Baskaran (PMK) are among the prominent contenders in the final list released by the Returning Officer.

Though it is touted as a multi-cornered contest, the constituency is all set for a showdown between the two major Dravidian parties. The main battle will be between Senthil Balaji of the AIADMK and Pallani Shamy of the DMK. Both of them were also the choice of their parties in the May election.

With the announcement of final list of candidates, the campaign is set to gain momentum in the next few days. While a few AIADMK Ministers, including Edapadi Palanisamy, are already camping in the constituency, former Minister E.V. Velu is touring the constituency seeking votes for the DMK nominee.

Fourteen candidates are in the fray in the Thanjavur constituency. Of the 15 accepted nominations, V. Jeganathan, an Independent, withdrew his nomination on Saturday.

M. Rengasamy of the AIADMK and Anjugam Boopathy of the DMK are the main candidates in the constituency.