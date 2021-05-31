3,888 bottles of IMFL seized, two held

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Monday seized 3,888 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Karnataka and arrested two persons.

The arrested were identified as Ravi alias Egambaram, 25 and Ayyanar alias Murugan, 30 of Thirunavalur.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at the Thapovanam check post when it intercepted a lorry from Karnataka.

Police said that about 3,888 bottles of IMFL from Karnataka were found concealed under bags containing vegetables. The duo was arrested and remanded in custody.

Further investigations are on.