387 service PGs attend counselling

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 00:32 IST

Another 198 doctors will attend counselling today

A total of 387 service postgraduates attended the first two days of the three-day virtual counselling for filling speciality vacancies in the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) institutions. Another 198 doctors will attend the last day of counselling on Thursday.

The posting counselling for service PGs — degree/diploma candidates completing their courses during May 2021 — is being held virtually. “We are conducting online counselling for service PGs for the first time in the State. There are a total of 570 doctors appearing for the counselling. There are a total of 1,200 posts – 550 posts in DME and 650 posts in DMS institutions,” R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said.

Earlier, G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, said that the names of 15 doctors on maternity leave did not find place in counselling. He said that this was against women’s rights, and the government should take immediate steps to rectify the issue.

Dr. Narayana Babu said the counselling was for service PGs who were completing their courses on May 31. “We received representation regarding the doctors on maternity leave. They will complete their course during August-September. However, we have taken the representation into consideration, and will be holding a mop-up counselling for them,” he said.

With their inclusion, a total of 585 doctors would be covered.

11 new colleges

As a part of this counselling, posts in the 11 new medical colleges are being filled now. “We have put up around 380 posts in the 11 colleges in the counselling. This will enable us in getting approval from the Centre to start the medical colleges as well as improve manpower for COVID-19 management,” Dr. Narayana Babu added.

He added that a total of 1,650 posts —150 posts in each of the 11 new medical colleges — would be filled this year.

Officials said that during the counselling, several candidates had opted for posting closer to their hometowns. “They were able to get a posting in their native place and also in a medical college in districts such as Virudhunagar, Kallakurichi, Tiruppur and Namakkal where the 11 new colleges are coming up,” an official said.