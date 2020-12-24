38,356 persons who arrived from abroad are being monitored in TN, says Health Secretary

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan reiterated the need to take precautionary measures, in the wake of the new coronavirus variant found in the UK

﻿

A total of 38,356 persons, who arrived in the State from countries other than the United Kingdom in the last 15 days, are being monitored in Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

“We readied a list of these 38,356 persons and have kept them under home quarantine. All of them were RT-PCR negative. Some States are not insisting on RT-PCR negative reports and are doing only thermal scanning. We insisted on RT-PCR test reports and an auto e-pass,” he told reporters following an inspection at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

Stating that a three-tier monitoring system was in place, he said health inspectors, village health nurses, sanitary inspectors (in urban areas), respective police stations and Collectors were monitoring the persons over the phone and through direct visits. They were instructed to report to the authorities, in case of any symptoms.

From November 25 to December 23, 2,805 persons returned from the UK or through the UK on different routes. There were a few double entries. “We have identified 2,724 persons and have obtained the addresses. We traced them through the e-pass system. We have details including in which vehicles they had travelled. Their details were sent to the respective district Collectors, and superintendents of police through the DGP,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

“Of the 2,724 persons, 996 were tracked on Wednesday, and samples lifted from 511 persons. Till now, 203 samples have returned negative for COVID-19. A total of 111 persons were cross-notified -- that is they left for another district, and we are monitoring them,” he further said.

The primary contacts of persons who returned from the UK were being tested, thereby creating a ring of defence, he said.

‘Only one positive case so far’

As on date, only one of the 37 persons who arrived from the UK via Delhi by air, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. The 25-year-old man continues to be under treatment at Government Corona Hospital, Guindy and was doing well. He was administered drugs, including remdesivir. “The patient’s sample was sent for genomic analysis to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. They will need to study 17 mutations, and the result is likely to be known by Monday. However, we have asked them to expedite it,” he stated.

A total of 15 persons, who were in contact with this passenger, were traced, and samples lifted from them as well. “They had arrived on flight AI 553 on December 21. We are contacting the remaining 110 passengers of the flight. So far, we have contacted 70 of them, and have asked them to get tested on their own,” he added

He said last night, a cargo flight from the UK had arrived in Chennai with nine persons on board. “We have lifted samples from all nine of them and have quarantined them in a hotel. The airport manager has said that there was no ban on cargo flights till now. We have taken this to the notice of the Centre. The cargo is being disinfected, and a further course of action will be taken based on the test results,” the Health Secretary said.

Following an internal review with officials, cargo handlers and those at the entry points were instructed to wear personal protective equipment.

‘New strain a setback’

On the new variant of coronavirus, he said, “This is a setback at the global level. Another variant from South Africa has been identified in Britain. Tamil Nadu has not reduced RT-PCR testing and is continuing fever surveillance. People need to wear masks, follow physical distancing, and hand hygiene measures.”

He added: “This is not a new coronavirus but a variant. Already, there were two to three variants in India. The European Centre for Disease Control has said that transmissibility is high in this variant. This could affect youngsters and we should take precautionary measures.”

He added that work was being taken up for setting up a permanent testing facility at the airport.

Passengers of AI 553 can call the Health department’s round-the-clock helpline - 104, for any doubts or go to the nearest government health facility.