₹382 crore sanctioned for reconstructing and repairing houses damaged in seven flood-hit districts of Tamil Nadu

February 21, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative sanction for funds to the tune of ₹382 crore to reconstruct 4,577 fully-damaged houses and repair 9,975 partially damaged ones in seven flood-affected districts of the State.

While three districts were affected by Cyclone Michaung, the rest were affected by unprecedented rain-induced floods.

While administrative sanction has been granted for a sum of ₹183 crore for reconstruction of fully-damaged houses, ₹199.5 crore has been granted for repairing houses in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts.

An assistance of ₹4 lakh per house will be granted for reconstruction, while ₹2 lakh per house will be granted for repairing partially-damaged homes, according to a Government Order (G.O.) issued by the Rural Development Department.

“The list of damaged houses furnished by the Revenue Department and jointly inspected by the Rural and Panchayat Raj Department officials will constitute the final list of beneficiaries for the reconstruction/repair of houses. Ownership of land shall be ensured, and the beneficiary shall not have any other pucca house,” the order said.

Replacement of roof tiles and rafters, reconstruction of roofs, relaying of flooring, reconstruction /major repair of walls, and replacement/repairs of doors and windows are among the works that are covered by the assistance.

The District Rural Development Agency and Block Development Officer concerned are to be involved in the reconstruction/repairs processes.

Three instalments

The payment of assistance for reconstruction of houses will be made in three instalments, while the same for carrying out repairs in partially damaged houses will be made in two instalments.

