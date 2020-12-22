382 companies make 7,403 offers at VIT campus placement

VELLORE

22 December 2020 10:27 IST

While Cognizant offered 1,418 students, TCS offered 1,321 and Infosys 778.

Despite the pandemic, a total of 7,403 job offers were rolled out by 382 companies through virtual campus recruitments across VIT campuses in the country this year.

Students from all the four campuses of VIT (Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati and Bhopal) participated in the selection process. As many as 4,503 students have received multiple offers.

Earlier, TCS recruited 224 students for its Digital Practice with a CTC of ₹7 lakh per annum followed by Wipro hiring 419 students for its Turbo hiring with a CTC of ₹6.5 lakh per year for a higher position. Wipro and VIT hold the Limca Book of Records for the highest number of Dream offers (278 offers from 2020 batch). This year they broke their own record by having 419 offers from the 2021 graduating batch. VIT has already entered into Limca Book of Records 10 times for highest number of placements, the release said.

VIT started its campus placements with the Post Graduate (PG) internship and placements in May, 2020. A total of 144 companies have already completed their remote hiring process and have selected 1,028 PG students from second year M.Tech, M.Tech. (Software Engineering) MCA and M.Sc courses.

Dream companies

Campus placements at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) started on July 14, 2020 for the 2021 graduating batch with Super Dream companies (CTC more than ₹10 lakh per annum). Microsoft has recruited seven students with a highest CTC of ₹44 lakh per annum. Super Dream companies recruitment was followed by Dream companies recruitment (CTC of ₹5.5 lakh per annum and above).

VIT follows a centralised placement process and this year the students from all the four campuses of VIT— Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi (AP), and Bhopal (MP) participated in all the campus recruitment processes.

The campus recruitment process at VIT will continue till the end of May 2021 for the current batch. Mr. Viswanathan thanked all the companies for reposing faith in VIT and recruiting in big numbers year after year.