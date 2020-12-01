381 govt. quota MBBS, BDS seats allotted

CHENNAI

01 December 2020

2,059 govt. quota MBBS seats vacant

On the second day of counselling on Monday for the MBBS and BDS government quota, 381 seats were allotted.

The Directorate of Medical Education had called 392 candidates of whom 381 were allotted seats in government medical colleges. At the end of the day, there were 2,059 seats in government medical colleges.

On Tuesday, candidates with NEET score of 609 up to 592 have been called for counselling.

As many as 451 candidates with general rank of 705 to 1,203 will participate in the counselling.

Counselling opened on Monday with 2,440 seats in government and 1,060 seats in self-financing medical colleges. In dental colleges, there were 151 seats in government dental colleges and 985 in self-financing colleges.

There are 176 vacancies in government quota seats in the Open Category; 711 in BC; 95 seats in BCM; 552 in MBC category; 417 in SC; 81 in SCA category; and 27 in ST category.