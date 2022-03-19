₹381 crore allocated to develop infrastructure at food parks, says Minister

Subsidy schemes for agricultural equipment announced

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Saturday said adequate infrastructure would be established in three food parks through the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) at an estimated cost of ₹381.38 crore.

“The three food parks, registered by SIPCOT to be established on 451 acres of land at Theni, Tindivanam (ViIllupuram), Manapparai (Tiruchirapalli) taluks, have been declared ‘Mega Food Parks’ by the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the Department of Agricultural Marketing - Agribusiness would be computerized to provide agricultural marketing services and information on prevailing prices in Uzhavar Sandhais on its website.

He also said the government would provide mobile phone-based automatic pump controller to farmers in all districts. As much as 50% subsidy assistance, up to a maximum of ₹5,000 per unit, would be provided for this scheme.

The Minister said 3,000 standalone solar-powered pumping systems, up to a capacity of 10 horsepower, would be installed with 70% subsidy assistance at an outlay of ₹65.34 crore in 2022-23. Green house type-145 solar drying units would be installed during 2022-23 with 40% subsidy assistance for an amount of ₹3 crore, he added.

As per the Budget, diploma and degree holders in agricultural engineering will be employed in 25 service centres to repair and maintain agricultural machinery and solar pumps. During 2022-23, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will pay ₹5,157.56 crore to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to provide free electricity to farmers.

Tamil Nadu Start-up and Innovation Mission (Tansim), in partnership with the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, will organize a special hackathon for agriculture related technical problems. Agritech start-ups with commercially viable ideas would be funded with a grant of up to ₹10 lakh, Mr. Panneerselvam added.