38 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

13 August 2021 00:32 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,386 with 38 new cases being reported on August 12.

While 46,973 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 315. The district’s death toll is 1098.

In Ranipet district, 16 cases were reported positive and in Tirupattur district, 11 new cases were reported on Thursday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 42, taking the total to 52,635.