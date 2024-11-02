GIFT a SubscriptionGift
38 gold sovereigns, silver objects, cash stolen from three houses in Tiruvannamalai

Published - November 02, 2024 11:35 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Burglars decamped with 38 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver objects, around ₹20,000 cash and laptops from three houses in Vengikkal village near Tiruvannamalai town.

The police said the victims K. Arunkumar, 40, S. Ezhilarasan, 42, and C. Durga, 32, were neighbours in Devaraj Nagar in the village. Arunkumar worked as cement company agent, Ezhilarasan was an agricultural officer whereas Durga worked as a saleswoman in a two-wheeler showroom in Tiruvannamalai.

The police said that the victims along with their families had gone to native village in the district to celebrate Deepavali festival. The gang noticed that their houses were locked for a few days and stole the valuables.

Among three victims, Ezhilarasan suffered the maximum loss as around 25 sovereigns of gold were missing. Durga lost only one sovereign of gold and Arunkumar lost 12 sovereigns of gold.

A few neighbours noticed that Durga’s house door was damaged. They alerted Tiruvannamalai Town police, who rushed to the spot with sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts. The sniffer dogs led the police to the next two burgled houses. The dogs stopped at the railway station in the town. Cases were registered. The police are analysing CCTV footage on the route to nab the gang. A probe is underway.

