Tamil Nadu

3,790 litres of arrack seized in surprise raids in Kallakurichi over one month

Continuing its crackdown on the illicit arrack trade, the Kallakurichi district police have seized about 27,180 litres of fermented wash, a major ingredient for manufacturing the illegal brew during the lockdown.

According to Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) booked 154 cases for distillation and smuggling of arrack and fermented wash.

About 3,790 litres of illicit distilled arrack, 27,180 litres of fermented wash and 2,064 IMFL bottles were seized in surprise raids conducted in Kalvarayan hills and various parts of the district during the last one month. The intensive raids would continue, he said.

