37 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

01 April 2021 23:05 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,532 with 37 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 20,971 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 207. The district's death toll is 354.

In Ranipet district, 15 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,490. In Tirupattur district, 15 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,821.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 10 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,706. Out of this, 19,342 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 79.