Tamil Nadu

₹37 cr. bridge planned in Kanniyakumari

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 28 August 2021 02:45 IST
Updated: 28 August 2021 01:47 IST

It will link the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar statue

A pedestrian marine bridge linking the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari will be constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, said Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu He also holds the portfolio of Minor Ports.

He told the Assembly that the construction of the 140-m bridge would be carried out under the Sagarmala/Coastal Berth Scheme, with 50% financial assistance from the Union government and another 50% from the State government.

“The construction and maintenance wing of the Highways Department will execute the project after completing the tender process,” Mr. Velu said during a debate on demand for grants for his Department.

Advertising
Advertising

He said the jetty at the Vivekananda Rock would be extended at ₹20 crore under a similar scheme to attract more tourists.

He said Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Ltd., operating three ferry services from Kanniyakumari shores to Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue, would now operate two more.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...