₹37 cr. bridge planned in Kanniyakumari

It will link the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar statue

A pedestrian marine bridge linking the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari will be constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, said Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu He also holds the portfolio of Minor Ports.

He told the Assembly that the construction of the 140-m bridge would be carried out under the Sagarmala/Coastal Berth Scheme, with 50% financial assistance from the Union government and another 50% from the State government.

“The construction and maintenance wing of the Highways Department will execute the project after completing the tender process,” Mr. Velu said during a debate on demand for grants for his Department.

He said the jetty at the Vivekananda Rock would be extended at ₹20 crore under a similar scheme to attract more tourists.

He said Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Ltd., operating three ferry services from Kanniyakumari shores to Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue, would now operate two more.