Tamil Nadu

₹37 cr. bridge planned in Kanniyakumari

A pedestrian marine bridge linking the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari will be constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, said Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu He also holds the portfolio of Minor Ports.

He told the Assembly that the construction of the 140-m bridge would be carried out under the Sagarmala/Coastal Berth Scheme, with 50% financial assistance from the Union government and another 50% from the State government.

“The construction and maintenance wing of the Highways Department will execute the project after completing the tender process,” Mr. Velu said during a debate on demand for grants for his Department.

He said the jetty at the Vivekananda Rock would be extended at ₹20 crore under a similar scheme to attract more tourists.

He said Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Ltd., operating three ferry services from Kanniyakumari shores to Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue, would now operate two more.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 2:51:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/37-cr-bridge-planned-in-kanniyakumari/article36146832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY