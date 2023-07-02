ADVERTISEMENT

364 kg of gutkha and banned tobacco products seized, three held

July 02, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ulundurpet police seized 364 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products that were allegedly being smuggled in a car and arrested three persons at Tholudur near Ulundurpet on Saturday. Following a tip-off on the smuggling of banned tobacco products, a team led by Ulundurpet Sub-Inspector Alex was conducting vehicle checks near Ulundurpet when they noticed a car parked at a distance.

On seeing the police, the trio, who were in the car, tried to flee. However, the police nabbed them after a chase at Tholudur in Cuddalore district. The police team checked the vehicle and found 364 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products. The accused identified as Jaipandian, 43; Sirubalan, 27, and Shahul Hamid, 45, were arrested.

Police said the trio had smuggled the gutkha products from Karnataka for supply and sale in Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered.

