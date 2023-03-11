ADVERTISEMENT

‘3,614 tmcft of excess water released from Mettur dam in the last 88 years’

March 11, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The year 2022 saw the highest-ever quantum of excess water being released from the Mettur dam since it was built in 1934. The amount of surplus water let out was over 4.7 times the dam’s capacity.

After taking into account the figure for 2022, the total surplus quantum in the last 88 years was about 3,614 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft), according to a publication authored by R. Subramanian, former Superintending Engineer of the Water Resources Department.

Published by the Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association, the publication, ‘Construction of Mettur Dam Systems-An illustrative treatise,’ traces the history of the project. It talks of how the July 1924 floods in the Cauvery, amounting to 4.56 lakh cubic feet per second (cusecs), shifted the dam site from the original location.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the text of the 1892 and 1924 agreements, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s interim and final awards and excerpts from the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment, the publication, which contains a number of photographs, gives details of engineers of the Water Resources Department who had worked in the Cauvery basin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US