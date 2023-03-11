‘3,614 tmcft of excess water released from Mettur dam in the last 88 years’

March 11, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The year 2022 saw the highest-ever quantum of excess water being released from the Mettur dam since it was built in 1934. The amount of surplus water let out was over 4.7 times the dam’s capacity.

After taking into account the figure for 2022, the total surplus quantum in the last 88 years was about 3,614 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft), according to a publication authored by R. Subramanian, former Superintending Engineer of the Water Resources Department.

Published by the Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association, the publication, ‘Construction of Mettur Dam Systems-An illustrative treatise,’ traces the history of the project. It talks of how the July 1924 floods in the Cauvery, amounting to 4.56 lakh cubic feet per second (cusecs), shifted the dam site from the original location.

Apart from the text of the 1892 and 1924 agreements, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s interim and final awards and excerpts from the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment, the publication, which contains a number of photographs, gives details of engineers of the Water Resources Department who had worked in the Cauvery basin.