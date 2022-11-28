3,600 kg of ration rice seized in Villupuram district, one held

November 28, 2022 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Valathi police on Monday seized 3,600 kg of ration rice, meant for supply under the public distribution system (PDS), and arrested one person in this connection. The arrested was identified as the lorry driver R. Krishnamoorthy, 32 of Thandrampattu in Tiruvannamalai district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducting vehicle checks at Chellapiratti near Valathi intercepted a lorry. The team checked the vehicle and found 3,600 kg of rice meant for supply under the PDS, in the lorry. The rice was seized and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.