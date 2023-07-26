ADVERTISEMENT

36 lakh applications received in three days for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme

July 26, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 36 lakh applications have been received across Tamil Nadu for benefitting under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme during the past three days, since the formal launch of the distribution of applications by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Dharmapuri district on July 24.

According to an official release, as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 36,06,974 applications were received during the three days and a total of 34,350 volunteers were involved in the registration of applications.

During the second phase of the registration scheduled between August 5 and 16, camps for registration of applications are to be held for 14,825 ration shops. The distribution of applications and tokens will commence about four days before the commencement of these camps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a virtual meeting from the Secretariat on Wednesday with all District Collectors to review the implementation of the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US