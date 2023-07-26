HamberMenu
36 lakh applications received in three days for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme

July 26, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 36 lakh applications have been received across Tamil Nadu for benefitting under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme during the past three days, since the formal launch of the distribution of applications by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Dharmapuri district on July 24.

According to an official release, as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 36,06,974 applications were received during the three days and a total of 34,350 volunteers were involved in the registration of applications.

During the second phase of the registration scheduled between August 5 and 16, camps for registration of applications are to be held for 14,825 ration shops. The distribution of applications and tokens will commence about four days before the commencement of these camps.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a virtual meeting from the Secretariat on Wednesday with all District Collectors to review the implementation of the scheme.

