Tamil Nadu

36 cases in Vellore, 88 in Tiruvannamalai

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 47,618.

While 46,082 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 451. The district's death toll is 1,085.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the tally surged to 51,193 with 88 fresh cases reported on Saturday. Out of this, 49,585 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 980.

In Ranipet district, 30 new cases were reported on Saturday and the tally rose to 41,641. In Tirupattur district, 21 new cases were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 27,933.


