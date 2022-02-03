Tamil Nadu

36 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln

The Villupuram police and Revenue officials on Wednesday rescued 36 bonded labourers, including nine children, working in a brick kiln in Chinna Babu Samudram near Kandamangalam, in the district. All of them have been provided with release certificates and sent to their hometown.

Acting on a tip-off, a team headed by the Revenue Divisional Officer of Villupuram, with assistance from the local police, rescued the labourers, who were engaged by the kiln owner R. Suresh. They were not provided wages and had no accommodation.

Official sources said, out of the 36 members, 26 are from Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi and the others are from Tiruvennainallur in Villupuram. The police are searching for Mr. Suresh.


