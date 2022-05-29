359 students to be given gold medals at open university convocation

19,363 to receive their degrees at the TNOU convocation; a BCA student from Coimbatore wins ₹25,000 cash prize from the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia

A total of 19,363 candidates will receive their degrees at the Tamil Nadu Open University’s 13th convocation to be held on Monday. As many as 359 graduates will be presented gold medals. For the first time, 22 candidates will receive their Ph.D. degree. M. Nivetha from Coimbatore, a student of the Bachelor of Computer Application, will be presented ₹25,000 for her outstanding performance in Information and Communication Technology by the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia, a subsidiary of the Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver. As many as 20 M. Phil. candidates; 5,661 postgraduates; 9,964 undergraduates; 260 PG diploma students; 3,224 vocational diploma students; and 212 diploma candidates will receive their certificates. Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi will preside over the programme and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy will felicitate the graduands. Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras V. Kamakoti will deliver the graduation day address.



