3,581 more persons test positive in Tamil Nadu

With 14 more deaths, toll touches 12,778; 1,813 patients discharged after treatment

The number of positive cases in the State inched towards 9 lakh on Sunday with 3,581 more people being diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. However, 1,813 more people were discharged following treatment in a day.

With this, 8,65,071 people have been discharged from various healthcare facilities post-treatment, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

As many as 19 of them were among people who had arrived from other States or countries. The State also recorded 14 more deaths, taking the tally to 12,778 till date.

As on date 21,958 people are under treatment for the infection.

In Chennai district, 1,344 more people were infected in the past several hours. At the same time, 792 people were discharged after treatment. The district also recorded four deaths in a day while 8,246 people were undergoing treatment either in healthcare facilities or at home, officials said.

Till date 2,53,760 people have tested positive for the infection and as many as 2,41,246 people have been treated and discharged. The district has recorded 4,268 deaths so far.

Among the districts, Coimbatore, followed by Chengalpattu, had the most number of cases, whereas districts such as Kancheepuram (124), Tiruvallur (163), Tiruchi (150), Tiruppur (105) and Thanjavur (136) each recorded more than 100 cases.

The neighbouring district of Chengalpattu recorded 297 additional cases in a day while 205 more people were discharged after treatment. The district recorded the most deaths with five persons losing their life to the infection. As many as 2,183 people are currently under treatment and till date 827 people in the district have died of the infection.

In Kancheepuram, 124 more people tested positive and two deaths were recorded. In Tiruvallur district, 163 new infections and one death were recorded. As on date 934 people are under treatment in the district, which has so far recorded 715 deaths.

In Coimbatore district, 315 more people contracted the infection in a day while 146 people were discharged.

Two deaths recorded in the last 24 hours were among those with no co-morbidities.

A 90-year-old hypertensive woman from Chennai, admitted on March 23 in the Central government-run Integral Coach Factory hospital with breathing difficulty, died on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 a day earlier.

A total of 82,791 RT-PCR samples were taken on Sunday and 82,187 people were tested, health officials said.

Vaccine update

A total of 15,168 people received vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday. This included as many as 8,209 beneficiaries in the 45-59 age group, who had co-morbidities and 5,580 people aged over 60. As many as 675 healthcare workers and 704 frontline staff were also inoculated.

Till date, 32,56,300 people have been vaccinated in the State, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.