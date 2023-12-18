ADVERTISEMENT

356 government school students with special needs clear CLAT; to appear for 1st round of counselling

December 18, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Chennai

The State government had released ₹1.3 crore through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme to take care of the application fee for the national-level entrance exam. Nearly 386 students had shown interest and signed up for it

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 356 children with special needs from government schools across the State have been selected for first-level counselling to law schools through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam.

Through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the State government had released about ₹1.3 crore to take care of the application fee for the national-level entrance exam. Nearly 386 students had shown interest in the exam and had signed up for it.

“The government had organised a workshop for the children and their parents to explain about the various entrance exams available and careers that their children could pursue,” said an official from the School Education department. The workshop also focussed on question paper blueprint, concessions and other aspects.

Apart from helping them fill in the application forms, teachers had also accompanied the students to the examination centres to prepare ahead for any kind of hiccup they might face on the day of the examination.

“The students received online coaching. In collaboration with the District Institute of Education and Training, the teachers taught them offline also,” the official said and added that the students are now preparing for the counselling sessions.

