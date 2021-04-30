Coronavirus | 351 fresh cases in Vellore

District’s case tally touches 26,533

With 351 more people testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Vellore district’s case tally touched 26,533.

While as many as 23,683 people have been discharged after treatment so far, active cases in the district stand at 2,466. The district’s toll is at 384.

In Ranipet district, 334 cases were reported, taking the total figure to 20,323. Tirupathur district saw 176 fresh infections, and its case tally touched 9,844.

Tiruvannamalai district saw 225 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 23,601. Of these, 21,246 people have been discharged after treatment and the number of active cases stands at 2,054.