3,509 contract workers to be absorbed by NLC Indcoserve

Recruitment to be based on seniority as per SC order, says NLCIL CMD

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Monday announced enrolment of contract workers as per their seniority in the NLC Industrial Co-op. Service Society (NLC Indcoserve).

As per the seniority list prepared by the trade unions and the NLCIL management, about 3,509 contract workers would be enrolled in the society.

An NLCIL official said a settlement under Section 12 (3) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, was reached between the contract employees and trade unions in the presence of the principal employer (NLCIL) on August 7, 2020, for enhancement of wages and other benefits, including the number of workers to be deployed through the NLC Indcoserve.

Seniority list

Accordingly, a seniority list was prepared as directed by the Supreme Court. A committee comprising senior executives of NLCIL was constituted to determine the modalities for enrolment of contract workers deployed through private contractors in NLCIL.

The list of contract workers to be enrolled into NLC Indcoserve Society was released by NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar at a meeting here on Monday.

Directors R. Vikraman and N. Sadish Babu, senior officials of the company, and representatives of the NLC Labour Progressive Front (LPF) and Kanaraga Thozhir Pirivu Anna Thozhir Sangam were present.

NLCIL sources said the seniority list had been released, calling for objections and representations. On examining the representations received, the final list would be provided to NLC Indcoserve for enrolment of eligible contract workers.