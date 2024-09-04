35 years on, land acquired for welfare scheme remains unutilised in Erode

More than 35 years after acquiring 7.51 acres of land in Gobichettipalayam, Erode district, for a welfare scheme, the State government is considering a proposal to cancel the acquisition.

The land, originally intended for distributing housing plots to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs), has become prime real estate, and the revised compensation to landowners now threatens to impose a substantial financial burden on the State.

According to official records, the land was acquired from private owners in Modachur village. However, delays in taking possession and distributing housing pattas to beneficiaries caused the land’s value to escalate. The original compensation of ₹4.68 lakh offered to the landowners was rejected as it did not reflect the current market value, leading to the funds being deposited in the local treasury.

Some landowners filed a case with the Madras High Court, citing the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which states that if land is not physically possessed or compensation paid within five years, the acquisition lapses. The court subsequently ordered a revision of the compensation amount.

The revised compensation, when calculated retrospectively with interest, amounted to several crores of rupees. Due to the potential financial loss, the Erode Collector submitted a proposal to the State government recommending the cancellation of the acquisition.

Despite the Collector’s proposal, no significant action was taken. In response, landowner M.P. Thangavel filed a petition two years ago under the Right to Information Act, 2005, seeking copies of the court orders and details of the government’s actions. Dissatisfied with the response from both the Public Information Officer and the First Appellate Authority, he approached the Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) for relief.

During a TNIC hearing, the Public Information Officer from the Backward Classes & Minorities Welfare department informed that the Erode Collector had written to the authorities on May 26, 2022, suggesting the cancellation of the 35-year-old land acquisition, citing the immense loss due to the accrued interest on the revised compensation.

The petitioner noted that despite visits and assurances from various officials that the acquisition would be cancelled, no formal orders had been issued.

After considering both sides, State Information Commissioner R. Priyakumar issued an order on February 28, 2024, directing the Deputy Secretary of the BC, MBC, and Minorities Welfare to file an affidavit by May 5, 2024, detailing the government’s actions regarding the Collector’s proposal.

The PIO, appearing in person, requested additional time, stating no decision had been made. The matter was adjourned to August 28, 2024, where the PIO again reported no progress and requested more time.

Mr. Priyakumar has now set a new hearing date later this month, warning the PIO that if no decision is reached, he would summon senior State officials and consider initiating disciplinary proceedings against those responsible for the prolonged delay.