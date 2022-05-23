35 new cases of COVID-19 reported from 5 districts

331 people undergoing treatment

Five districts reported fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday. Chennai reported the highest number of new infections, at 19, followed by Chengalpattu (10).

Currently, 331 people are undergoing treatment, including the 35 fresh cases that were reported on Monday. So far, 34,54,925 people have contracted the infection, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

Thirteen districts are free of COVID-19 - they have reported no new case and no one is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in these districts.

With the discharge of 32 more patients, the total number of recoveries rose to 34,54,925.

No death was reported on Monday. The toll stood at 38,025.

A total of 6,922 senior citizens were among those vaccinated in 2,377 sessions held across the State on Monday.

The beneficiaries included 291 healthcare and 488 frontline workers. A total of 2,608 children aged 12 to 14 and 2,237 adolescents aged 15 to 17 got the jab. In the 18 to 44 years category, 25,329 people were vaccinated, while 8,020 people between 45 and 59 years of age were also inoculated. A total of 45,895 people were covered. So far, 10,81,96,688 people have received the vaccines, health officials said.

As on date, 10,69,604 people have received the precautionary dose.