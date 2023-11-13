35% more Indian students travelled to U.S. for higher education in 2022-23 when compared to previous year

November 13, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

India registered a 35% rise in the number of students travelling to the U.S. in the past year, according to the annual Open Doors Report released on Monday.

About 25% of the over 10 lakh foreign students enrolled in colleges in the U.S. this academic year are from India.

For the first time since 2009-10, India is set to surpass China in the number of students travelling to the U.S. for higher education, the report said.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) publishes the Open Doors report that includes international students enrolled in U.S. higher education institutions and those opting for optional practical training from Fall 2022 to Spring 2023.

The report said the number of international students in the U.S. had rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, with 10,57,188 students enrolled in higher education institutions in 2022-23. In 2021-22, a total of 9,48,519 students had travelled to the U.S. for higher education. The U.S. also registered an 8% growth in students pursuing optional practical training (OPT).

The report’s release marks the beginning of the International Education Week that commenced on Monday.

Christopher W. Hodges, U.S. Consul-General, Chennai, said the report showed that with over 4,000 accredited institutions, the U.S. was the preferred destination for international students.

Graduate students tended to focus on research and helped drive innovation when they returned to India, besides building links between industry and education, Mr. Hodges said.

He said he had visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Anna University, and was struck by the percentage of universities in the State.

“India’s growth trajectory (in education abroad when compared to China) is growing. Every student is an ambassador for bilateral relations,” he said, adding that collaborative research in newer technologies would help solve global problems. “We are building a reservoir of Indian students in research who build connections with other students,” he said. While governments build relations, the foundation stone is people-to-people exchange, he added.

According to Maya Sundararajan, regional officer, United States-India Education Foundation, STEM programmes were more popular among students seeking higher education in the U.S. While 41.2% of the students opted for Computer Science and Engineering and allied subjects, 26.9% chose engineering. Around 11.6% wanted to pursue management courses and 5.6% took up courses in Life Sciences. About 2.5% travelled to the U.S. for courses in the health profession.

California, Texas and New York State are the most-preferred destinations for students pursuing higher education in the U.S., she said.

Scott E. Hartmann, acting public affairs officer at the Consulate, said the USIEF was concentrating on trying to bring back programmes for American students who wished to come to India. Their numbers had fallen during the pandemic, and efforts were on to revive the programmes.