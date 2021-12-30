35 lakh gold jewellery loans found ineligible for waiver

CHENNAI

30 December 2021 01:01 IST

DMK Govt. had set new conditions for obtaining the benefit

Over 72% of the applications received for a waiver of jewellery loans obtained from cooperative societies across Tamil Nadu (except Salem) has been found ineligible, as per revised conditions. According to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), at least 35,37,693 of the 48,84,726 gold jewellery loans cannot be waived under the government scheme.

Officials from other districts undertook a field survey in every district to verify the loans and drafted two lists — provisionally eligible and completely ineligible. The verification of these loans had been completed in all districts except Salem, and data were being uploaded, according to a communication of the RCS to authorities. The process of finalising both the lists would be completed in the next few days. After obtaining approval from the office of the RCS, the authorities could proceed with the waiver, it said.

The DMK regime initially put on hold the implementation of the waiver announced by the AIADMK regime, citing various irregularities, and eventually specified eligibility conditions so that only the eligible poor and downtrodden benefited from it. As per norms, jewellery loans obtained by persons [or their family members] who benefited from the waiving of farm loans; employees of the cooperative societies and their family members, all government staff and their family members were not eligible for waiver. Similarly, those who had paid off their loans could not make a claim for waiver [i.e. reimbursement].

Those who failed to provide ration card and Aadhaar details or furnished false details were also not eligible for the waiver.