₹3.5 crore sanctioned to bring back students

₹2 crore to be earmarked for flight charges from Delhi

An order was issued after the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi requested to make travel arrangements.

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned a sum of ₹3.5 crore to facilitate the return of students from the State who are stranded in Ukraine.

According to a Government Order issued by Public Department, ₹2 crore would be earmarked towards flight charges for transporting students from New Delhi (where the students arrived from Ukraine) to Tamil Nadu. The remaining ₹1.5 crore would be utilised towards transport by road from the airport to the place of their destination; travel expenses of a team (MPs, MLA and officials) deputed to European countries [to facilitate return of students]; and transportation of stranded students from Ukraine to the neighbouring European countries.

The government through its order authorised the Commissioner, Commisionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to draw and disburse the amount sanctioned.

The Government Order was issued after the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi requested to make travel arrangements for the returnees from nearby countries of Ukraine. The Tamil Nadu House Officials said so far, about ₹60 lakh had been incurred towards booking of flight tickets from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu for these students on “credit basis”.

A maximum credit limit of ₹75 lakh was available for a period of 15 days for booking of flight tickets through Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd. Officials added that an additional expenditure of about ₹1.40 crore is expected to be incurred towards the flight tickets and requested the government to sanction ₹2 crore.