34th Mega Vaccination Camp held across Tamil Nadu

13.77 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 23:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 13.77 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in a day during the 34 th Mega Vaccination Camp held on Sunday.

Of the 13,77,391 beneficiaries over 12 years, 1,26,907 received the first dose and 3,49,324 received the second. As many as 9,01,160 beneficiaries aged over 60 were administered  the precautionary dose. A total of 60,70,499 persons (about 14.96%) of eligible persons aged over 60 have received their precautionary dose so far.

In the State, 96.2% of beneficiaries over the age of 18 have received their first dose and 90.05% have taken the second. The 34 th Mega Vaccination Camp was held in 50,000 places across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app