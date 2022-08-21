34th Mega Vaccination Camp held across Tamil Nadu

13.77 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

As many as 13.77 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in a day during the 34 th Mega Vaccination Camp held on Sunday.

Of the 13,77,391 beneficiaries over 12 years, 1,26,907 received the first dose and 3,49,324 received the second. As many as 9,01,160 beneficiaries aged over 60 were administered the precautionary dose. A total of 60,70,499 persons (about 14.96%) of eligible persons aged over 60 have received their precautionary dose so far.

In the State, 96.2% of beneficiaries over the age of 18 have received their first dose and 90.05% have taken the second. The 34 th Mega Vaccination Camp was held in 50,000 places across the State.