Tamil Nadu

₹347 crore received in Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund so far

An amount of ₹347 crore has been received in the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards the precautionary and relief measures being taken against the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu so far.

An official release from the State government said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami thanked all those who individually, or as an organisation, contributed to CMPRF. He also thanked the government employees, who have voluntarily contributed their one-day salary to CMRPF, it stated.

