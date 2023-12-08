343 places in four districts continue to be waterlogged: Chief Secretary

December 08, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has said that the number of places that continued to be waterlogged has come down to 343 on Thursday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli districts, from 866 on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists as part of his daily briefing since Cyclone Michaung about the relief work, he said only 77 of the 17,704 power distribution stations were yet to become functional. These were in places such as Vyasarpadi, Pallikaranai and Madipakkam. In other three districts, 578 of the 27,731 distribution stations in total were yet to become functional.

According to him, all high-tension power lines and substations were fully functional. Stating that the government was analysing the reason for the delay in restoring power in each of these areas and taking measures to rectify the problems, he said power supply would be restored in majority of the remaining areas by Saturday.

Near normalcy returned on Friday with respect to supply of milk by Aavin, the Chief Secretary said, and added that only two of the 22 subways in Chennai remained inaccessible for traffic and they would be cleared by tomorrow.

He pointed out that the number of persons accommodated in relief centres in all four districts together reduced from 41,406 on Thursday to 18,780 on Friday.

Regarding the incident on the Five Furlong Road near Velachery, where two workers were believed to be trapped since Monday in a container on a huge pit that had been dug for construction, Mr. Meena acknowledged that there were challenges in pumping out water from the pit that was fully flooded.

The National Disaster Response Force, Fire Services and a team from the Neyveli Lignite Corporation were working. Five 500 horsepower pumps had been deployed in a bid to dewater the pit, he said.

The Chief Secretary said Horticulture and Cooperation Departments were operating 50 mobile vending units on Friday to sell vegetables and milk in affected areas.

The number of these vehicles would be increased to 150 on Saturday morning.

