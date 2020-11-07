Tamil Nadu

34 test positive in Cuddalore

A total of 34 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Friday. With this, the district’s tally touched 23,454.

According to a Health Department bulletin, as many as 199 patients from the district are undergoing treatment for the infection, as on Friday. Thirty persons were discharged after treatment from various centres.Villupuram district reported 36 fresh cases on Friday, taking its tally to 13,987.

A total of 12 persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking its tally to 10,391.

