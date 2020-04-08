34 patients shifted Vellore Medical College Hospital from Ranipet, Tirupattur

Thirty four patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 from Ranipet and Tirupattur, were shifted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore on Monday.

In Vellore, six cases tested positive and five of them are getting treatment in GVMCH. The first case in Vellore district was from Katpadi and the patient has been admitted to Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

In Tirupattur district, 10 people tested positive till Sunday. One more person tested positive on Monday. In Ranipet, 25 were admitted to District Headquarters Government Hospital in Walajah.

After consultations with health experts, 24 of them were shifted to Vellore for better medical care and co-ordination. One more patient from Melvisharam is recovering at the Government Hospital in Walajah.

All of them were in special Corona Care Ward and their health condition is being monitored by medical and para-medical staff at GVMCH, said a medical team member from Vellore.

Those asymptomatic patients who were quarantined in Tirupattur and Ranipet are staying in government hospitals and their condition is stated to be stable.